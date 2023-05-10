 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Clean MRI for Mason Miller

MLB news roundup

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

It looks like the A’s have dodged a bad news bullet for a change—for now, at least.

Mason Miller, the A’s number 3 prospect—and best starting pitcher—got a clean MRI after returning to Oakland on Monday for evaluation of elbow tightness. The result will keep him off the injured list.

This is a welcome bit of news, and hopefully we’ll see Miller back on the mound soon. The 24-year-old righty has impressed through his first four MLB starts, posting a 3.16 FIP and 9.28 K/9, and throwing seven innings of no hit ball against the Mariners on May 2. If you were disappointed that Miller got pulled after 100 pitches that day, perhaps the wisdom in strictly limiting the rookie’s workload is more apparent now.

Miller is a bona fide flamethrower whose fastball regularly hits triple digits. He’s exciting to watch, but it’s hard not to worry about potential injury setbacks with such a hard-throwing starter. Ice that elbow and take care of that golden arm, Mason Miller!

