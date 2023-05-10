Elephant Rumblings: Clean MRI for Mason Miller

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!
It looks like the A’s have dodged a bad news bullet for a change—for now, at least.
MRI results for Mason Miller were “clean structurally” per A’s manager Mark Kotsay. Depending on his soreness level, best case scenario is for Miller to start playing catch on Friday. No plan to place him on the IL as of now.— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 9, 2023
Mason Miller, the A’s number 3 prospect—and best starting pitcher—got a clean MRI after returning to Oakland on Monday for evaluation of elbow tightness. The result will keep him off the injured list.
This is a welcome bit of news, and hopefully we’ll see Miller back on the mound soon. The 24-year-old righty has impressed through his first four MLB starts, posting a 3.16 FIP and 9.28 K/9, and throwing seven innings of no hit ball against the Mariners on May 2. If you were disappointed that Miller got pulled after 100 pitches that day, perhaps the wisdom in strictly limiting the rookie’s workload is more apparent now.
Miller is a bona fide flamethrower whose fastball regularly hits triple digits. He’s exciting to watch, but it’s hard not to worry about potential injury setbacks with such a hard-throwing starter. Ice that elbow and take care of that golden arm, Mason Miller!
A’s Coverage:
- Polito: Athletics drop second straight to Yankees in the Bronx, 10-5
- Stutz: A’s pivot to new site for Vegas baseball stadium, lowering public funding request
- Gallegos: Stockton at heart of Braden’s immortality with A’s
- Shea: Whose job is it to keep up the Coliseum? Concerns go beyond A’s complaints ($)
- Ratto: The A’s’ Vegas Deal Might Be Falling Through Already
MLB News & Interest:
- Franco: Braves, Chad Pinder Agree To Minor League Deal
- Buchanan: MLB prospect intel: Scouts on Spencer Jones, Ben Joyce and other news and notes ($)
- Hampton: Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge
- McDonald: Rays Finalizing Major League Deal With Jake Diekman
- Franco: The Upcoming Shortstop Class Looks Increasingly Bleak
- Franco: Latest On Jacob deGrom
- Gelb: Phillies, Mets to play 2 games in London in June 2024: Sources ($)
- McDonald: Mets Notes: Scherzer, Peterson, Yacabonis, Carrasco
- Adams: Giants Select Casey Schmitt, Designate Darin Ruf For Assignment
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
Dallas Braden’s perfecto turned 13.
#OTD 13 years ago, @DALLASBRADEN209 was perfect pic.twitter.com/UlRbf0pEhk— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 9, 2023
Three for JD!
Jordan Diaz is the 3rd rookie in A’s history with a 3-HR game, joining:— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 10, 2023
6/27/87 Mark McGwire
5/21/25 Mickey Cochrane https://t.co/drllOemk24
Roster moves. Acevedo clears waivers.
A'S MOVES: RHP Adrian Martinez to LV on rehab, RHP Norge Ruiz to LV player development list, RHP Chase Cohen to LV, RHP Grant Holman to MID, RHP Joelvis Del Rosario & IF Joshwan Wright to LAN IL, RHP Domingo Acevedo to LV, RHP Jeurys Familia released… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 10, 2023
Dog days are here.
PSA for all of the goodest doggos around: Bark in the Park is back ☀️— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 9, 2023
Every Tuesday home game this summer ➡️ https://t.co/hjvqwbeKcV pic.twitter.com/jLutAtYEdB
Sick burn.
Vegas taxpayers would get a better return by lighting this money on fire, and they might get more people to come watch it too https://t.co/I5i09BnexG— keithlaw (@keithlaw) May 9, 2023
HBD JP!
It’s a Peterson party— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 9, 2023
HBD Jace! pic.twitter.com/XNirCIje5I
Susac streaking.
#Athletics No. 5 prospect Daniel Susac has hit safely in eight of his past nine games, including a solo shot in Sunday's victory against Dayton.@ANG_Recruiting #ServeYourWay pic.twitter.com/tLVjWXW4qz— Lansing Lugnuts (@LansingLugnuts) May 9, 2023
Things turned out OK for Curry.
In October 2012, I chatted with a 24-yr-old Steph Curry while he stood in a hot dog line before an Oakland #Athletics playoff game. He expressed hope that one day the atmosphere in the arena where he played could match the excitement of an A's playoff game at the Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/M0lfaFPjgf— Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) May 9, 2023
Loading comments...