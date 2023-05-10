Elephant Rumblings: Clean MRI for Mason Miller

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

It looks like the A’s have dodged a bad news bullet for a change—for now, at least.

MRI results for Mason Miller were “clean structurally” per A’s manager Mark Kotsay. Depending on his soreness level, best case scenario is for Miller to start playing catch on Friday. No plan to place him on the IL as of now. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 9, 2023

Mason Miller, the A’s number 3 prospect—and best starting pitcher—got a clean MRI after returning to Oakland on Monday for evaluation of elbow tightness. The result will keep him off the injured list.

This is a welcome bit of news, and hopefully we’ll see Miller back on the mound soon. The 24-year-old righty has impressed through his first four MLB starts, posting a 3.16 FIP and 9.28 K/9, and throwing seven innings of no hit ball against the Mariners on May 2. If you were disappointed that Miller got pulled after 100 pitches that day, perhaps the wisdom in strictly limiting the rookie’s workload is more apparent now.

Miller is a bona fide flamethrower whose fastball regularly hits triple digits. He’s exciting to watch, but it’s hard not to worry about potential injury setbacks with such a hard-throwing starter. Ice that elbow and take care of that golden arm, Mason Miller!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Dallas Braden’s perfecto turned 13.

Three for JD!

Jordan Diaz is the 3rd rookie in A’s history with a 3-HR game, joining:



6/27/87 Mark McGwire

5/21/25 Mickey Cochrane https://t.co/drllOemk24 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 10, 2023

Roster moves. Acevedo clears waivers.

A'S MOVES: RHP Adrian Martinez to LV on rehab, RHP Norge Ruiz to LV player development list, RHP Chase Cohen to LV, RHP Grant Holman to MID, RHP Joelvis Del Rosario & IF Joshwan Wright to LAN IL, RHP Domingo Acevedo to LV, RHP Jeurys Familia released… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 10, 2023

Dog days are here.

PSA for all of the goodest doggos around: Bark in the Park is back ☀️



Every Tuesday home game this summer ➡️ https://t.co/hjvqwbeKcV pic.twitter.com/jLutAtYEdB — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 9, 2023

Sick burn.

Vegas taxpayers would get a better return by lighting this money on fire, and they might get more people to come watch it too https://t.co/I5i09BnexG — keithlaw (@keithlaw) May 9, 2023

HBD JP!

It’s a Peterson party



HBD Jace! pic.twitter.com/XNirCIje5I — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 9, 2023

Susac streaking.

#Athletics No. 5 prospect Daniel Susac has hit safely in eight of his past nine games, including a solo shot in Sunday's victory against Dayton.@ANG_Recruiting #ServeYourWay pic.twitter.com/tLVjWXW4qz — Lansing Lugnuts (@LansingLugnuts) May 9, 2023

Things turned out OK for Curry.