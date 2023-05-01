3 Things to watch in May for the A’s

April was a tough month to say the least for our Oaklands Athletics. On the bright side they ended on a high note with yesterday’s walk-off win over the Reds. We now get to mercifully turn the page on one of the roughest months in A’s history and hope May treats the Green & Good kinder. The schedule doesn’t do them any favors, facing just two teams with losing records and one off day the whole month.

Here’s some things to keep an eye on over the next few weeks: