Brent Rooker named Player of the Week for the American League

Major League Baseball announced that Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker has been named American League Player of the Week. Rooker put up a strong April, but really turned it on the past going 10-for-24 with five homers, a double, 11 RBI and eight runs scored.

Rook Player of the Week? Check. ♖ pic.twitter.com/gFbqV3jC3c — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 1, 2023

Rooker hit safely in six of the seven games this week and had a three-hit performance on Friday. He entered play Monday second in the American League with nine home runs and is tied for sixth with 22 RBI.

Rooker is the first A’s player to be named player of the week since Frankie Montas in August of 2020. He is the first Oakland position player since Mark Canha in August of 2019.