A’s to place Seth Brown on 10-day injured list, recall Kevin Smith, per report

The Oakland Athletics will place outfielder Seth Brown on the 10-day injured list due to an oblique strain, according to a report by MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos. Brown was injured on a check swing in Saturday’s loss to the Rays. Per the report, the A’s will recall infielder Kevin Smith from Las Vegas to take Brown’s spot on the active roster.

Hearing Kevin Smith is en route to join the A's in Baltimore. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 9, 2023

Brown had played in each of Oakland’s first eight games before sitting out Sunday. He’s off to a slow start at the plate hitting just .200/.250/.367 with two doubles and a home run. Brent Rooker started in left field Saturday and Conner Capel got the start Sunday. Both will likely see extended opportunities while Brown is out.

Smith was one of the final roster cuts from the spring and has played well in the early going at Triple A hitting .300/.382/.833 through his first seven games. five of his nine hits have gone for homers.

With Oakland’s offense struggling, Smith should get an opportunity to see if he can provide a spark.