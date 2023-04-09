Athletics vs. Rays game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try again to hand the Tampa Bay Rays their first loss of the season when the two teams wrap up a three-game series Sunday at Tropicana Field. The A’s have been outscored 20-5 in the series, including an 11-0 defeat Saturday. James Kaprielian will make his second start of the season Sunday while the Rays will counter with right-hander Drew Rasmussen.

Tony Kemp is back in the leadoff spot for the A’s Sunday. He will be followed by Jace Peterson, Aledmys Diaz and Jesus Aguilar. Ryan Noda will get the start at first base and will hit fifth. Esteury Ruiz has hit safely in both games of the series and will bat ninth and play center.

Today's lineup vs. Tampa Bay - April 9, 2023 at Tropicana Field pic.twitter.com/gqGuu2IevW — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 9, 2023

For the Rays, Brandon Lowe moves into the leadoff spot for the finale and will play second. Wander Franco is back in the second spot in the order. Manuel Margo gets another start in center while former A’s catcher Christian Bethancourt will start behind the plate and hit ninth.