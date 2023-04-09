Elephant Rumblings: A’s rotation struggles continue in loss to Rays

The Oakland Athletics dropped their third straight game Saturday and while the offense didn’t do anything, starting pitching continues to be an issue. Shintaro Fujinami got off to a much better start retiring nine of the first 10 hitters he faced before unraveling in the fourth and fifth inning. He allowed just three hits, but also four walks and was tagged for five runs in just 4 1/3 innings. Fujinami recorded just one strikeout against one of the league’s top offenses.
We are just eight games into the season, but the numbers for the rotation are ugly.
A's starters this season— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) April 8, 2023
9.59 ERA (30th)
1.85 WHIP (29th)
.318 BAA (29th)
Paul Blackburn and Drew Rucinski are nearing returns, but Oakland needs to see some progress from some of their other young arms. James Kaprielian will start Sunday. JP Sears, Kyle Muller and Ken Waldichuk are lined up to pitch the first three games of the series in Baltimore. Oakland will need a spot starter for Thursday’s game with Adam Oller and Adrian Martinez the most likely candidates.
A’s Coverage
- A’s fall to Tampa 11-0 after another shaky start by Fujinami
- Control issues a familiar theme for Fujinami, A’s pitching
- Eyeball scout can’t bear to look, but does anyway
MLB News
- Jarred Kelenic looking to prove he’s turned the corner
- No. 300! Nolan Arenado joins milestone homer club
- Diamondbacks place Kyle Lewis on IL, recall Pavin Smith
- Zach Davies leaves Diamondbacks game with strained left oblique
- Tigers’ Austin Meadows again steps away from team to focus on mental health
- Dodgers sign William Cuevas to minor league deal
- Cardinals place Packy Naughtnon on 15-day IL due to left forearm strain
Best of Twitter
Mark Kotsay on Saturday’s loss, Fuji’s start.
Kotsay assesses Fuji's outing against the Rays ⬇ pic.twitter.com/wO12NwDbSL— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 8, 2023
Fujinami on his outing Saturday.
Despite the disappointing outing, Fuji believes he did a better job of mixing his pitches on the mound pic.twitter.com/rdjvJklhA5— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 8, 2023
Kevin Smith is swinging a hot bat down in Las Vegas.
THAT BABY IS GONE— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 9, 2023
Kevin Smith knocks a solo home run and we are on the board
Aviators 1, Dodgers 0 pic.twitter.com/bOSsyZ0YOr
A good line from Luis Medina.
Luis Medina's Saturday night in Vegas:— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 9, 2023
4 IP
2 H
0 R
6 K
The @Athletics' No. 20 prospect ramped his heater up as high as 102.1 mph and averaged 98.5 for the @AviatorsLV: pic.twitter.com/9ArWyVQpKE
Tyler Soderstrom also went deep for the Aviators Saturday night.
Tyler Soderstrom ... 427 feet into the Las Vegas night.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 9, 2023
The top-ranked @Athletics prospect clobbers his second home run for @AviatorsLV. pic.twitter.com/gLbO762G41
Loading comments...