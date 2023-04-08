Athletics vs. Rays game thread

The Oakland Athletics will be looking to get back on track Saturday when they continue their road trip against the Tampa Bay Rays. The A’s allowed five home runs in Friday’s opener on their way to a 9-5 loss. The Rays at 7-0, are the majors’ last undefeated team. Shintaro Fujinami will make his second career start for Oakland while Tampa will go with lefty Jeffrey Springs.

With a left-hander on the mound, Tony Kemp is out of the lineup for Saturday’s game. Esteury Ruiz will lead off and will be followed by Aledmys Diaz who will play second. Seth Brown will start as the DH and will hit third. Brown is 0-for-8 against left-handed pitchers this season, but is 2-for-3 with a homer in his career against Springs.

For the Rays, Brandon Lowe returns to the lineup and will hit second and play second base. Wander Franco drops to the fourth spot in the order and will play shortstop. Isaac Paredes, who hit a grand slam on Friday, will play third base and bat sixth.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 pm PDT and can be seen on NBCSCA+.