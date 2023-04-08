 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Rotation struggles continue, but help is on the way

MLB news and notes from Friday.

To say it has been a struggle for the Oakland Athletics’ young rotation would be an understatement. Ken Waldichuk struggled again Friday allowing eight runs in just three innings. Oakland starters rank dead last in the majors with a 9.48 ERA and are 29th with a 6.64 FIP. Through the first seven games, only Kyle Muller has exceeded expectations and even he has a FIP (4.20) that is nearly two runs higher than his 2.53 ERA.

Help could soon be on the way though. Drew Rucinski is scheduled to complete a side session Saturday, and if all goes well, will begin a rehab assignment next week. Paul Blackburn made a rehab appearance for Stockton Friday night. At the very least, the rotation is going to look different as we near the end of April.

