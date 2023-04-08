Elephant Rumblings: Rotation struggles continue, but help is on the way

To say it has been a struggle for the Oakland Athletics’ young rotation would be an understatement. Ken Waldichuk struggled again Friday allowing eight runs in just three innings. Oakland starters rank dead last in the majors with a 9.48 ERA and are 29th with a 6.64 FIP. Through the first seven games, only Kyle Muller has exceeded expectations and even he has a FIP (4.20) that is nearly two runs higher than his 2.53 ERA.
Help could soon be on the way though. Drew Rucinski is scheduled to complete a side session Saturday, and if all goes well, will begin a rehab assignment next week. Paul Blackburn made a rehab appearance for Stockton Friday night. At the very least, the rotation is going to look different as we near the end of April.
A’s Coverage
- Rays out-homer A’s in 9-5 slugfest
- Shea Langeliers’ longest career homer can’t offset Waldichuk’s struggles
- A’s, Zach Neal agree to minor league deal
MLB News
- Josh Donaldson likely headed to injured list with hamstring injury
- Jake Odorizzi to miss 2023 season after shoulder procedure
- Braves place Michael Harris on 10-day injured list
- 10 hitters off to scorching starts
- Justin Verlander turns corner in recovery, anticipates return by late April
- Yankees outright Estevan Florial
- White Sox, Alex Colome agree to minor league contract
Best of Twitter
Mark Kotsay on Ken Waldichuk’s performance Friday
Mark Kotsay breaks down Ken Waldichuk's performance on the mound— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 8, 2023
A's Postgame Live is airing now on NBC Sports California and streaming here: https://t.co/6vtZ2cuiZH pic.twitter.com/WfWC6DuGcr
Mason Miller showing off that good velocity
99, 100, 101— Kim C (@Cu_As) April 8, 2023
See ya!#MasonMiller #Athletics pic.twitter.com/EwkONsUA69
Max Muncy is having a good start to his minor league season
Big Opening Day for Max Muncy: A sizzled RBI double up the left-field line his first time up, and then this liner to the gap in his third at-bat. pic.twitter.com/mUifA16RZp— Jesse Goldberg-Strassler (@jgoldstrass) April 8, 2023
Loading comments...