Athletics vs. Rays game thread

The Oakland Athletics will hit the road for the first time this season Friday where they will begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Left-hander Ken Waldichuk will get the start for Oakland while Tampa will go with righty Zack Eflin.

Ryan Noda moves up into the second spot in the order and will serve as the DH. Aledmys Diaz is back at shortstop and will hit third. Jace Peterson is back at third base and hitting seventh.

Today's lineup vs. Tampa Bay - April 7, 2023 at Tropicana Field pic.twitter.com/sITwV4jn3X — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 7, 2023

The Rays will go with an all right-handed lineup against Waldichuk. Wander Franco is hitting second and will play shortstop. Former A’s catcher Christian Bethancourt will get the start behind the plate and will hit eighth.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PDT and can be seen on NBCSCA.