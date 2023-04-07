Ken Waldichuk, A’s set to begin road trip against Rays

After completing a 2-4 home stand, the Oakland Athletics will head out on the road for a seven-game trip that will begin with a three-game series in Tampa Friday night against the undefeated Rays. At 6-0, Tampa is the Majors’ last undefeated team.

Oakland’s opening home stand was somewhat of a mixed big. They totaled just three runs in the Opening Series against the Angels. The offense showed some signs of life against the Guardians, but the rotation struggled and both losses in the series came in extra innings.

They will try to regroup after Thursday’s off day behind lefty Ken Waldichuk, who will get the start in the opener Friday. Like most of the A’s rotation, Waldichuk had an up and down spring, but struggled in his season opening start against the Angels where he was tagged for nine hits and six runs, including three homers, in 5 2/3 innings.

There have been some bright spots though. Esteury Ruiz won the center field job for Opening Day. He is just 4-for-19 at the plate, but has hit the ball harder than he showed in a limited sample in 2022. Additionally, he has three doubles and three walks against just two strikeouts. Ruiz has also shown good defensive ability in center.

Jesus Aguilar was a late addition to the roster during the offseason and he is off to a 5-for-19 start as well. He hit a game-tying homer in a 12-pitch at-bat Wednesday against Cleveland.

The Rays have been as good as their record suggests boasting a league-best +31 run differential over the first six games. Right-hander Zach Eflin will get the start in Friday’s opener. He allowed three hits, one run and five strikeouts over five innings in his first start against the Tigers.

Tampa leads the American League in runs scored (44) and homers (13). Wander Franco is off to a hot start at the plate going 10-forwent with three doubles and two homers.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, April 7, 3:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2