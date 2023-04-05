 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guardians vs. Athletics game thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Oakland Athletics Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will try to end their season opening home stand on a good note when they wrap up a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. Kyle Muller will get the start for Oakland while Hunter Gaddis will get the nod for Cleveland.

After scoring just three runs in the opening series against the Angels, the A’s have scored 15 runs across the first two games of the series. Tony Kemp is back in the leadoff spot and will play second base. Jesus Aguilar will DH with Ryan Noda over at first base. Nick Allen gets the start at shortstop with Aledmys Diaz getting a day off.

For Cleveland, Jose Ramirez will serve as the DH Wednesday and will hit third. He has four hits in the series, including a double and a triple. Andres Gimenez also has four hits in the series and will play second and bat seventh.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:37 p.m. PDT and can be seen on NBCCSA.

