Kyle Muller, A’s look for series win over Guardians

After a thrilling walk-off win Tuesday night, the Oakland Athletics will go for a series win Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. The A’s are 2-3 for the season and have a chance to head out on their first road trip with a .500 record.

After struggling in the opening series against the Angels, Oakland’s offense has shown signs of life against Cleveland. They banged out 11 runs and 14 hits in the opener Monday, but fell 12-11 in 10 innings. Tony Kemp delivered the game-winning single Tuesday night in a 4-3 win.

Esteury Ruiz is 3-for-8 with a walk in the series and all three of his hits have been doubles. Ramon Laureano also has three hits in the series and is 5-for-18 with two doubles and two home runs at the plate over the first five games of the season.

Kyle Muller will make his second start of the season and will be looking to build off of a strong outing in the opener. Muller held the Angels to four hits, a walk and one run over five innings on Opening Day.

Cleveland will go with right-hander Hunter Gaddis, who is coming off of a rough outing in his first appearance. Gaddis was pressed into duty to fill Triston McKenzie’s spot in the rotation after McKenzie landed on the injured list with a strained terrestrial major muscle. Gaddis made his debut in the opening series against the Mariners and it didn’t go well where he allowed five hits and four runs in just 3 2/3 innings.

Wednesday’s game has an afternoon start time of 12:37 p.m. PDT and can be seen on NBCSCA.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, April 5, 12:37 pm PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2