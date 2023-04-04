A’s vs. Guardians game thread

It’s time for the middle game of the series. Oakland takes on Cleveland tonight at the Coliseum and they’ll be trying to snap a 3-game losing streak. The 4-1 Guardians will give them a hard time of it though as they march out their staff ace Shane Bieber.

The A’s will counter with their #5 starter, JP Sears. It’s his season debut tonight and he’s getting a tough draw facing off against one of the best pitchers in baseball in Bieber. Cleveland is going for their fifth win in a row.

The A’s finally had a big day at the plate last night but the pitching didn’t hold up its end in a close extra-inning loss. They’re mostly going with the same lineup except for two spots: Jesus Aguilar takes a starting spot over Conner Capel, and backup catcher Carlos Perez gets the nod behind the plate so Shea Langeliers gets his first break of the season. Of note, this will be Perez’ first start in the big leagues since 2018.

And your lineup:

And the Guardians batting order: