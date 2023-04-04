A’s hope to break losing streak against former Cy Young winner tonight

After wasting an excellent showing from the offense last night, the Oakland A’s will hope to right the ship in the second game of the three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

The A’s are on a bit of a skid since winning an exciting Opening Day matchup, having lost all three games since. Tonight they’ll have JP Sears on the mound for his first start of the season.

One of the return players for Frankie Montas from the Yankees, Sears got nine starts with the A’s last season and had an up and down first taste with the club. It wasn’t nearly as smooth for him during spring as he pitched to a 5.19 ERA in 5 games (4 starts) for the club but it was enough to beat out other starter candidates and get him into the rotation to start the year.

Sears will have a tough opponent on the mound pitching against him. Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber is slated to pitch tonight, and the bats will need to show up like they did yesterday if the A’s want to win this matchup. Bieber pitched Opening Day for the Guardians and fired off six shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners. He’ll be hoping to keep the ball rolling for Cleveland, who are now on a 4-game winning streak. Let’s break that up for them, shall we?

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, April 4, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg, 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010