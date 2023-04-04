Elephant Rumblings: Offense finally has a big day but goes to waste

Happy Tuesday, all!
After scoring just three runs over the first three games of the year, the bats finally woke up last night. In the loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the offense racked up 14 hits on their way to 10 runs. Unfortunately for the squad the pitching wasn’t on its game last night and the effort from the hitters went to waste.
Six of the starting nine had two hits apiece, and the team got three long balls to boot. Third baseman Jace Peterson and outfielder Seth Brown each hit their first of the year, and Ramon Laureano collected his second home run as well. Brown’s bomb was arguably the biggest, as it came with two outs in the ninth down two runs.
The A’s need more of that from their hitters if they want to have any kind of success this year. Conner Capel and Ryan Noda also collected two hits for the squad each, and it would go a long way towards lengthening the lineup of those two begin to come into their own and see more success this season.
A’s Coverage:
- Kawahara: A’s playing shorter games; could it help keep players fresh?
- Fletcher: Angels’ Rendon suspended four games for fan altercation
- TRD: Clock ticking on A’s $12B stadium project at Howard Terminal
MLB News & Interest:
- Browne: Red Sox’ Yoshida goes over the Monster for first MLB home run
- Kramer: Classic champs Ohtani, Ichiro visit prior to series opener
- Feinsand: MLB ratifies new CBA for Minor Leaguers
- McCalvy: Does it get better than this? A slam for your first home run in front of your folks!
- Pollizze: 7 homers later, Giants walk away with massive win
- Footer: History for 100: Yordan’s homer sets Astros record
- Doolittle: White Sox’ Hendricks starts last round of chemo
- Reuters: Braves set to retire Andrus Jones’ number
- ESPN: Rangers’ Smith sent for tests after HBP to face
- AP: Mets’ Carrasco gets pitch clock violation before 1st pitch
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
It’s only game 4 and Kotsay is already getting annoyed.
This is about as much frustration as Mark Kotsay shows as a manager. He’s understandably disappointed in tonight. #Athletics #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/hRsUXyNmlx— Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) April 4, 2023
Some of the best fans in baseball. It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.
.@Denny149 & @RFWill149 cheered to the final out ️pic.twitter.com/N4ab5TYhts— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) April 4, 2023
Felt like a double all the way:
Esteury Ruiz is fun to watch ⚡️pic.twitter.com/99xTMZnjb9— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) April 4, 2023
Give it a peep!
Check out Class-A @stocktonports opening day roster featuring Robert Puason, Brayan Buelvas, Clark Elliott, Colby Thomas and more... https://t.co/kJehWD1bTq— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 4, 2023
No they do not.
The A’s never go away easy— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) April 4, 2023
pic.twitter.com/K8sSJDXi7k
