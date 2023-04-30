 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reds vs. Athletics game thread

Oakland is looking to snap a five-game losing streak

By Kris Willis
Cincinnati Reds v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics are back in action Sunday where they will wrap up a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Ken Waldichuk will get the start for Oakland while Cincinnati will go with left-hander Nick Lodolo.

Ramon Laureano returned from the injured list in Saturday’s game and will move up to the second spot in the order for the series finale. Brent Rooker will hit third and play left field. Carlos Perez gets the start at DH with Shea Langeliers back behind the plate.

For the Reds, Spencer Steer will hit second and serve as the DH. Tyler Stephenson gets the start at first base and will bat fourth. Nick Senzel is back in centerfield and will hit sixth.

