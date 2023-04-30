Ken Waldichuk, A’s look to avoid sweep against Reds

The Oakland Athletics will try to put another crushing loss behind them Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. The A’s were one out away from a 2-1 win before a grounder by Jake Fraley bounced off the bag at first for a two-run double, sending them to a 3-2 loss. Oakland has now lost five straight games and are 5-23 for the season.

Sunday’s game will feature a matchup of a pair of young left-handers who are trying to find their way. Ken Waldichuk will make his sixth start for the Athletics in Sunday’s finale. Waldichuk is still trying to get on track after a difficult start to the season. He has shown flashes such as the five inning scoreless performance on April 18 against the Cubs. However, he followed that up by allowing six hits and five runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Angels in his last time out.

Nick Lodolo’s season got off to a great start as he allowed just four runs and piled up 27 strikeouts over his first 17 innings. Since then, he has allowed 21 hits and 14 runs over his last 8 2/3 innings.

The A’s have been outscored 38-19 during their five-game losing streak. Ramon Laureano returned from the injured list Saturday and went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double. However, Aledmys Diaz suffered a hamstring injury in the game and is likely headed for a stint on the injured list.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, April 30, 1:07 p.m. ET

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010