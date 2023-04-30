Elephant Rumblings: Ramon Laureano returns, but losing streak continues

Ramon Laureano returned from the injured list Saturday and immediately made his presence felt with a double, a run scored and a nice defensive play where he ranged into foul territory for a fly ball and then threw a strike to third to nail Tyler Stephenson. The A’s designated Tyler Wade for assignment to make room for Laureano on the roster. His return will add another proven bat back to the lineup.

Running on Ramón ... bad idea pic.twitter.com/cMCxmqMnnh — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 29, 2023

Oakland got a good performance from Kyle Muller, who allowed one run over five innings Saturday. The bullpen did the job for the next three innings before Jeurys Familia ran into trouble in the ninth. The A’s were one out away from a win before Jake Fraley’s slow roller down the line kicked off the first base bag for a double to put the Reds in front 3-2.

Mark Kotsay on Kyle Muller’s performance

Kotsay says Muller gave the A's "a chance to win the game" despite not having his best stuff pic.twitter.com/GeOd9KtKA4 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 29, 2023

Turf monster gets Ryan Noda

Rookie mistake from Ryan Noda pic.twitter.com/vRXluisCxl — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) April 29, 2023

Jordan Diaz continues to come up with big hits