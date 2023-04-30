 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Ramon Laureano returns, but losing streak continues

News and notes from Saturday’s MLB action.

By Kris Willis
Cincinnati Reds v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Ramon Laureano returned from the injured list Saturday and immediately made his presence felt with a double, a run scored and a nice defensive play where he ranged into foul territory for a fly ball and then threw a strike to third to nail Tyler Stephenson. The A’s designated Tyler Wade for assignment to make room for Laureano on the roster. His return will add another proven bat back to the lineup.

Oakland got a good performance from Kyle Muller, who allowed one run over five innings Saturday. The bullpen did the job for the next three innings before Jeurys Familia ran into trouble in the ninth. The A’s were one out away from a win before Jake Fraley’s slow roller down the line kicked off the first base bag for a double to put the Reds in front 3-2.

