A’s vs. Guardians Game Thread

The A’s kick off the final series of this inaugural homestand tonight at 6:40 p.m. against the Cleveland Guardians at the Oakland Coliseum. The 3-1 Guardians will send righty Zach Plesac to the mound; while righty James Kaprielian will start for the 1-2 Athletics. Both hurlers are making their first start of the 2023 regular season.

Kaprielian was sharp in an abbreviated spring training, and hopes to continue that success into the regular season tonight. A’s manager Mark Kotsay is hoping his bats will come alive tonight after scoring only three runs in the first four games of the season.

Here’s what tonight’s A’s lineup will look like:

The Guardian’s starting lineup will look like this:

According to A’s MLB beat reporter Martín Gallegos, the A’s will be wearing their Kelly-green uni’s tonight for the first time in 2023.