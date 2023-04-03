A’s look to get offense in gear against the Guardians

The Oakland Athletics will continue their season opening homestand Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. Oakland has dropped two straight games and have been out scored 19-1 since their Opening Day win. James Kaprielian will make his season debut in the opener Monday while Zach Plesac will get the start for Cleveland.

Kaprielian had a delayed start to the spring after offseason shoulder surgery, but pitched well as he ramped up with no problems allowing five runs while striking out 19 in 16 innings during the Cactus League. The A’s rotation has been beat up the last two days so they could use a good outing from Kaprielian.

While good pitching would be nice, it isn’t going to matter if Oakland’s bats don’t wake up. The A’s managed just three runs total in the opening series with the Angels. Aledmys Diaz and Jesus Aguilar accounted for six of Oakland’s 16 hits in the series against the Angels. Of those 16 hits, only three went for extra bases. Two of those came off the bat of Ramon Laureano who had a double and the A’s only home run.

The Guardians lost their opener on Opening Day in Seattle, but have won three straight including a 6-5 win in 10 innings Sunday. Plesac will be making his first start of the season. He endured an up and down spring allowing 20 hits and 11 earned runs in 18 innings. He faced Oakland once in 2022 allowing eight hits and three earned runs over six innings.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, April 3, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg, 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010