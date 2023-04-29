Elephant Rumblings: Brent Rooker continues to impress

There hasn’t been much to cheer about for the Oakland Athletics on the field or off during the 2023 season. The A’s dropped their fourth straight Friday night, falling 11-7 to the Reds in the opener of a three-game series. They are 5-22 on the season and the pitching staff continues to be a mess.

However, one exciting development has been the play of Brent Rooker who continues to impress at the plate. Injuries to Seth Brown and Ramon Laureano opened the door to consistent playing time for Rooker and he has seized the opportunity.

Rooker had three hits and a walk, including his eighth home run of the season, in Friday’s game. He is second in the American League in homers trailing only Boston’s Rafael Devers.

For the season, Rooker is hitting .339/.455/.758 with a 232 wRC+. Shorten the sample to when he started seeing consistent playing time and those numbers jump too .382/.500/.855 with a 267 wRC+ over his last 17 games.

You have to look deep to see any bright spots given the current situation, but Rooker has been that over the first 27 games of the season.

A’s Coverage

MLB News

Best of Twitter

A’s fans came prepared in the team’s first home game since the Las Vegas deal

A's fans came prepared at the team's first home game since the Las Vegas deal occurred pic.twitter.com/A4xUT7oNVJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 29, 2023

A’s fans are parading around the stadium chanting “Fisher sucks” as team owner John Fisher continues to work toward moving the franchise to Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/PwfWo9L1n3 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 29, 2023

Mark Kotsay during his postgame session.

Kotsay praises Langeliers, Noda and Rooker's recent offensive production pic.twitter.com/Cd8iCZyyUx — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 29, 2023

Run Esteury run! If only he could get on base more.

With this steal, Esteury Ruiz becomes the first @Athletics player since Rickey Henderson in 1990 to swipe 11 bags in April: pic.twitter.com/6WHnhV5roP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 29, 2023

Tyler Soderstrom hit his fifth home run of the season Friday night