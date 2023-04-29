A’s looking to get back in win column

It’s been a tough go of it for the Oakland A’s so far this year but they’ll try to get back into the win column today against the Cincinnati Reds.

The pitching continues to be a problem for the A’s but at least the bats are warming up. Last night’s starter Drew Rucinski didn’t provide the boost that the club had hoped for and now the club will hope it’s Opening Day starter Kyle Muller can give Oakland a spark.

The hitters look like they will have their hands full with Reds starter Hunter Greeen. Owner of a devastating fastball, Greene just inked a long-term deal with Cincy. Frankly good, because that just means our division rivals won’t be getting their hands on him anytime soon.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, April 29, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010