Athletics vs Reds Game Thread

The A’s return home this weekend for a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds at the Oakland Coliseum. After a short, but disappointing road trip, the A’s hope to turn things around against the 10-15 NL Central Reds. Drew Rucinski will make his Oakland debut after starting the 2023 season on the Injured List (IL).

Righty Luis Cessa (0-3) gets the start on the mound for the Reds. He’ll face an A’s lineup that looks like this:

Today's lineup vs. Cincinnati - April 28, 2023 at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/1EA8Q6WxvC — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 28, 2023

Rucinski will face a Reds lineup that is still without their long-time first baseman Joey Votto. The Reds will send the following out Friday night in Oakland:

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PDT.