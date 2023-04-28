 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics vs Reds Game Thread

By FGPolito
New York Mets v Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker hopes to keep his hot-hitting going against the Cincinnati Reds at the Oakland Coliseum. He’ll be batting third against Reds starter Luis Cessa.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The A’s return home this weekend for a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds at the Oakland Coliseum. After a short, but disappointing road trip, the A’s hope to turn things around against the 10-15 NL Central Reds. Drew Rucinski will make his Oakland debut after starting the 2023 season on the Injured List (IL).

Righty Luis Cessa (0-3) gets the start on the mound for the Reds. He’ll face an A’s lineup that looks like this:

Rucinski will face a Reds lineup that is still without their long-time first baseman Joey Votto. The Reds will send the following out Friday night in Oakland:

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PDT.

