A’s reinstate Drew Rucinski from the injured list, option Chad Smith to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics announced Friday that that they have reinstated right-hander Drew Rucinski from the 15-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, Oakland optioned reliever Chad Smith to Triple A Las Vegas.

The A’s signed Rucinski to a one-year, $3 million deal in December that also includes a $5 million club option for 2024. He spent the last four seasons pitching in Korea where he made 121 starts while posting a 3.06 ERA in 732 2/3 innings. He was slated to begin the season in the rotation before a hamstring strain landed him on the injured list to start the season.

Rucinski made three rehab starts with Triple A Las Vegas where he allowed 12 hits and seven earned runs in 9 2/3 innings.

Smith appeared in eight games with Oakland and allowed 11 hits and seven runs in 10 innings.