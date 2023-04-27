 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s activate Domingo Acevedo from injured list, option Luis Medina to Triple A

Acevedo was put on the shelf April 12 with a strained back.

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move prior to Thursday’s series finale. Reliever Domingo Acevedo was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, the A’s optioned right-hander Luis Medina back to Triple A Las Vegas. Oakland also announced that infielder Dermis Garcia cleared waivers and was outrighted to Las Vegas.

Acevedo was placed on the injured list on April 12 due to a strained back. After putting up a solid season out of the bullpen in 2022, Acevedo has struggled to start this season allowing 10 hits and eight runs in just 5 1/3 innings. He made a pair of rehab appearances for Las Vegas where he allowed four hits and three runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Medina was pressed into service Wednesday where he made his major league debut where he allowed seven earned runs in five innings. He walked three and struck out six. Medina’s start was a bit of a mixed bag, but it was a good enough showing that he could make an impact either in the rotation or out of the bullpen later this season. He will rejoin the rotation at Las Vegas where he has a 3.86 ERA and a 4.58 FIP through three starts.

