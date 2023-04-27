Athletics vs. Angels game thread

The Oakland Athletics will wrap up a week-long road trip Thursday afternoon when they finish off a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The A’s took the opener Monday, but have since dropped two straight. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for the Angels.

Esteury Ruiz reached base three times and stole four bases in Wednesday’s loss. He is back in the leadoff spot and playing center field. Conner Capel will hit second and will be followed by Brent Rooker who will serve as the DH. Ryan Noda gets the start at first base and will bat sixth.

Today's lineup vs. Los Angeles (AL) - April 27, 2023 at Angel Stadium pic.twitter.com/GWZdlhiybc — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 27, 2023

For the Angels, Mike Trout is in the lineup and will be in his customary second spot in the batting order. Luis Rengifo gets the start at second base and will hit seventh while Gio Urshela starts at shortstop and will bat eighth.