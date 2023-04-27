JP Sears gets the start as A’s wrap up series with Angels

JP Sears will be on the mound Thursday as the Oakland Athletics will try to salvage a split in their four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Thursday will wrap up a seven-game road trip for the A’s who are 2-4 over the first six games.

Sears will be making his fifth start on Thursday. He’s been sort of a bright spot if that is possible for a rotation that enters Thursday with a 9.03 ERA. He allowed five hits and four runs, but struck struck out a season-high 11 in his last start against the Rangers. He will carry a 5.64 FIP into Thursday’s start, but has allowed three runs or less in three of his four starts and has walked just four hitters on the season.

The A’s offense will face a stiff challenge against Shohei Ohtani who is off to an incredible start. Ohtani has allowed just two runs combined over his first five starts. He faced Oakland back on Opening Day where he allowed two hits, three walks and struck out 10 over six scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and struck out a season-best 11 over seven innings in his last start against the Royals.

Esteury Ruiz had two hits and stole four bases in Wednesday’s loss. For the season he has a .343 OBP despite a 2.9% walk-rate. Ruiz last recorded a walk on April 5 and has just three all season. However, he has been hit by a pitch seven times which has helped boost his on base efforts.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, April 27, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2