Good news on Adrian Martinez, Ramon Laureano to begin rehab assignment

Mark Kotsay provided some injury updates ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Angels.

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay provided updates on a trio of injured players prior to tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Adrian Martinez went on the injured list earlier this week, but an MRI revealed inflammation in his right forearm, but not structural damage. The team will shut him down from throwing for the next five days. Martinez had been pitching out of the bullpen in a multi-inning role before the injury.

Starter Paul Blackburn has yet to make his 2023 debut and is delayed again. Blackburn began the season on the injured list with a split fingernail on his pitching hand. As he began to ramp up, he developed a blister and that continues to hamper him per MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos. Blackburn was expected to pitch Sunday, but will now be pushed back a few days.

Ramon Laureano is currently on the injured list with a groin strain. He ran the bases today with Triple A Las Vegas and is expected to play Thursday. How he responds physically will determine how long of a rehab stint he will need.

Finally, Drew Rucinski completed a bullpen session in Anaheim today and is expected to make his debut for the A’s in this weekend’s series against the Cincinnati Reds. Rucinski began the season on the injured list with a strained hamstring.

