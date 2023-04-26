 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Athletics vs. Angels game thread

We got an MLB debut on our hands tonight

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland is counting on rookie starter Luis Medina to get us back in the win column tonight. Keep an eye on how long he stays in the game; he hasn’t thrown a ton of innings yet this year.

Here’s the lineup the A’s will use against Angels starter Jose Suarez:

And here’s who Medina will be facing in his big league debut:

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...