Luis Medina set for major league debut for A’s against the Angels

Luis Medina will make his major league debut for the Oakland Athletics Wednesday when they continue a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Medina is the latest A’s pitching prospect to get the call after Mason Miller made his major league debut last week. He was originally signed as an international free agent by the Yankees in 2015 and was later acquired by Oakland in the deal that sent Frankie Montas to New York. Medina is rated as the A’s 13th best prospect according to Baseball America.

He began the season at Triple A where he made three starts while allowing four runs in 9 1/3 innings. He struck out 11 at Triple A, but also issued eight walks. There has never been any questioning Medina’s stuff, it has always been more about whether he can improve his command enough to make a mark as a starter.

Mark Kotsay told MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos before the game that there is no set plan for Medina beyond Wednesday’s start. He could stick in the rotation or shift to the bullpen with Drew Rucinski nearing a return.

The Angels will go with veteran left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who will be making his fifth start of the season. After allowing a total of two runs over his first three starts, Sandoval struggled with his command in his last outing allowing four hits and five runs in just four innings against the Yankees. He issued a season-high six walks and finished with just five strikeouts.

Shea Langeliers hit his fifth home run of the season in Tuesday’s loss. Langeliers has a 113 wRC+ over the first 21 games. Brent Rooker added another double and is hitting .333/.487/.700 over his last 10 games.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, April 26, 6:38 p.m. PDT

Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2