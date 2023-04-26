Elephant Rumblings: A new, dark age for Bay Area baseball?

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

I don’t get the sense that there a lot of fans of Scott Ostler at the San Francisco Chronicle among you, but like virtually everyone else not named John Fisher or Dave Kaval, Ostler sees the direction that A’s ownership has taken as high treason against A’s fans, the City of Oakland, and the team itself.

Ostler minces no words in savaging both the A’s and the Giants’ leadership this season, as both clubs are currently dwelling in the cellar of Major League Baseball. Combined, the teams entered Tuesday on pace to lose 223 games; that’s well in excess of the low mark of 199 set in 1979.

I would take issue with one of Ostler’s comments: that the A’s roster is “made up almost entirely of players not quite ready for the big leagues.” That’s a tad hyperbolic. Off the cuff, I’d say fully half the A’s roster belongs in the bigs, and a few players may even be headed for stardom. But it’s certainly hard to argue that the 2023 A’s are built to win, and it is a sad fact that the A’s payroll ranks dead last in the league.

Ostler has choice words for MLB commissioner and Fisher apologist Rob Manfred, as well. Instead of righting the wrongs of former commissioner Bud Selig, who steered the A’s into Fisher’s hands in the first place, Manfred has provided cover for Fisher’s dismantling of the proud tradition of Oakland A’s baseball, gaslighting fans and city leaders in the process.

I don’t feel particularly sorry for the Giants, whose roster management also draws ire, but they are, in fact, looking pretty bad. And if that brings you solace, I’m happy for you. You gotta find comfort where you can.

Roster moves.

Luis Medina to A’s, Kaprielian to LV, C M.Pina to LV (rehab), OF M.Schuemann to LV, RHP Durbin Feltman signs/to MID, OF D.Clarke off MID IL, RHP V.Reilly to STK IL, OF H.Bolte/1B T.Stevenson/IF B.Cooke to STK, C H.Lopez/IF D.Montero/OF N.Beltran to ACL A’shttps://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 26, 2023

Medina has stuff, but we all know walks will haunt.

Luis Medina's line in 3 starts for Vegas this season:

9.1 IP/5 H/4 ER/8 BB/11 K/3.86 ERA/1.39 WHIP https://t.co/ZW4IiojwH9 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 25, 2023

Kots on Kap.

Mark Kotsay on James Kaprielian: "The message is to go get right. Go dominate Triple-A. He’s going to go back to starting. I think he understood. It’s tough when you go through stretches when performance is challenging. He knows what he needs to focus on and do to get back here.” — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 26, 2023

Clarke homered twice yesterday...

New level, who dis?



In his season and Double-A debut, No. 10 @Athletics prospect Denzel Clarke cranks a pair of long balls for the @RockHounds. pic.twitter.com/1dx5INQbRu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 25, 2023

...and Law walked it off.

LAW and order in Midland today. https://t.co/f48DgDBKOH — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 25, 2023

Armenteros raking.

In @LansingLugnuts win 6-5 today, Lazaro Armenteros hit his 5th HR and now has a 1.209 OPS in 34 AB, and RHP Jack Perkins K'd 8 in 5 1/3 scoreless IP and now has a 0.59 ERA in 15 1/3 IP. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 26, 2023

I probably won’t be a Las Vegas A’s fan, but I will proudly wear my Oakland A’s shwag forever.