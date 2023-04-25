Athletics vs. Angels game thread

The Oakland A’s won a game yesterday, just their 5th of the season. But after nearly a month of games, they’ve somehow yet to win two games in a row. Today, they have a decent chance at breaking that streak as they’re facing another mediocre, top-heavy Angels squad.

Oakland’s starting their top pitching prospect for his second major league game, Mason Miller. His first start went about as well as you could expect from a rookie with just 28.2 professional innings under his belt. He struck out 5 batters in a hot-hitting Cubs lineup and allowed just 5 baserunners and 2 earned runs. He probably could’ve finished that 5th inning but he’d already thrown 81 pitches and the A’s are being careful with his workload.

Hopefully he’ll be unleashed today and get at least three chances to test his elite stuff against two of the best hitters in the world, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon Mike Trout. The Angels will be starting their own oft-injured former top prospect, Griffin Canning. After a quick stint on the 15-day IL, he’s had a solid start to the year with a 3.48 ERA/4.19 FIP through 10.1 innings. Since he pitches right-handed, the A’s will be batting most of their lefties today. Here’s the A’s starting lineup:

And batting for the Angels: