Mason Miller takes the mound as A’s look for second straight win

After arguably their best win of the year, the Oakland Athletics will try to make it two-straight when they continue their series against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night. The A’s jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the opener Monday before the Angels rallied with a five-run sixth inning. Oakland eventually tied the game in the ninth and then scored three more in the 10th before holding on for an 11-10 win.

They will look to keep that going Tuesday behind Mason Miller, who will be making his second career start. Miller showed off a triple digit fastball in his debut where he allowed four hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Cubs. He tallied five strikeouts while throwing 81 pitches.

The Angels will counter with right-hander Griffin Canning who will be making his third start of the season. Canning allowed four hits, three walks and two runs over 5 1/3 innings in his last outing against the Yankees. Canning has a 4.71 ERA in seven career starts against the A’s.

Brent Rooker and Jesus Aguilar led the way in Monday’s win combing for five hits, including four home runs. The duo became the first players in franchise history to hit back-to-back homers twice in the same game. Rooker has taken advantage of an early injury to Seth Brown and is off to a good start hitting .333/.441/.729 with six home runs through his first 16 games.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, April 25, 6:38 p.m. PDT

Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2