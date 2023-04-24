Athletics vs. Angels game thread

The Oakland Athletics will make the trip to Anaheim Monday night where they will begin a four-game series against the Angels. Ken Waldichuk will get the start for Oakland while the Angels will go with lefty Jose Suarez.

Mark Kotsay will stack right-handed bats in his lineup Monday. Jordan Diaz will hit second. Brent Rooker is back in right field and will bat third. Shea Langeliers, who homered Sunday, is back behind the plate and will hit sixth. Carlos Perez gets the start as the DH while Kevin Smith is back at shortstop.

For the Angels, Taylor Ward will lead off and will be followed by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Brandon Drury will get the start at first base and will bat sixth. Rookie Zach Neto is back and shortstop and is hitting ninth.