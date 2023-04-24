A’s place Adrian Martinez on 15-day injured list with elbow strain

The Oakland Athletics announced that right-hander Adrian Martinez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained elbow. The team added left-hander Sam Long, who they acquired from the San Francisco Giants Sunday night, to the active roster.

The A’s have placed Adrian Martinez on the 15-day injured list to clear a spot for Sam Long, who was acquired from San Francisco yesterday. The A’s also designated Dermis Garcia for assignment. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 24, 2023

Martinez began the season in the A’s bullpen as a multi-inning relief option. He got off to a good enough start allowing four earned runs combined over his first four appearances (11 inning). However, he has struggled in his last two allowing nine earned runs in just 6 2/3 innings. His last appearance came Saturday where he allowed five runs, including a pair of homers, in 3 2/3 innings against the Rangers.

For the season, Martinez has appeared in six games and has a 6.75 ERA and a 5.00 FIP in 17 1/3 innings.