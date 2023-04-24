 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s place Adrian Martinez on 15-day injured list with elbow strain

The A’s lose another pitcher

By Kris Willis
Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland Athletics Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics announced that right-hander Adrian Martinez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained elbow. The team added left-hander Sam Long, who they acquired from the San Francisco Giants Sunday night, to the active roster.

Martinez began the season in the A’s bullpen as a multi-inning relief option. He got off to a good enough start allowing four earned runs combined over his first four appearances (11 inning). However, he has struggled in his last two allowing nine earned runs in just 6 2/3 innings. His last appearance came Saturday where he allowed five runs, including a pair of homers, in 3 2/3 innings against the Rangers.

For the season, Martinez has appeared in six games and has a 6.75 ERA and a 5.00 FIP in 17 1/3 innings.

