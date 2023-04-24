Ken Waldichuk, A’s head to Anaheim for matchup against Angels

The Oakland Athletics will continue their road trip Monday with a trip to Anaheim to face the Angels. The A’s dropped two of three in Texas over the weekend, including a 5-2 loss on Sunday. Ken Waldichuk will get the start in the series opener Monday while the Angels will go with lefty Jose Suarez.

Oakland managed just five hits Sunday against Rangers starter Jacob deGrom. Both of their runs came on a home run by Shea Langeliers in the fifth inning. The A’s struck out 15 times in the game and didn’t record a walk. Eleven of those strikeouts were by deGrom.

After allowing 14 runs in his first 8 2/3 innings, Waldichuk has been solid over his last two outings. He allowed five hits and three runs in 6 1/3 innings in Baltimore and then tossed five scoreless at home against the Cubs. He will look to build off of those last two outings in Monday’s game.

Jordan Diaz had another hit Sunday and has hit safely in all four games since his promotion. Conner Capel has seen increased time and has taken advantage with nine hits over his last 10 games. Tony Kemp started in left field again Sunday and made a highlight catch, but has been struggling at the plate and is just 4-for-35 in his last 10 games.

The Angels come into the series with an 11-11 record and are 3.5 games back in the AL West. Suarez will be making his fourth start of the season and is still looking to get on track. He’s allowed 12 earned runs over his first 11 2/3 innings and hasn’t made it past 4 1/3 innings in any of his previous outings. He allowed three hits and two runs, but walked six over 3 1/3 innings in his last start against the Yankees.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, April 24, 6:38 p.m. PDT

Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2