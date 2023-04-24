Elephant Rumblings: Road trip continues against Angels

After suffering another series loss in Texas, the Oakland Athletics will continue their road trip with a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Ken Waldichuk and Mason Miller are listed as the probable starters for the first two games of the series. Miller was sharp in his debut allowing two runs while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings against the Cubs. JP Sears would be on turn to pitch in the third game of the series, but Oakland will likely need another spot starter for Thursday’s finale against Shohei Ohtani.

Shea Langeliers takes Jacob deGrom deep.

Shea takes deGrom deep pic.twitter.com/l1zq7A0Tvf — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 23, 2023

What an outstanding catch by Tony Kemp.

TK WHAT A CATCH pic.twitter.com/JtUEuRK4qY — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 23, 2023

Mark Kotsay on Kyle Muller’s performance Sunday.

Mark Kotsay analyzes Kyle Muller's performance in today's loss to Texas pic.twitter.com/c7L1nIWMbw — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 23, 2023

Muller wasn’t great Sunday, but it was an improvement over his last two outings.