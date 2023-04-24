 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Road trip continues against Angels

MLB news and notes from Sunday.

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

After suffering another series loss in Texas, the Oakland Athletics will continue their road trip with a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Ken Waldichuk and Mason Miller are listed as the probable starters for the first two games of the series. Miller was sharp in his debut allowing two runs while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings against the Cubs. JP Sears would be on turn to pitch in the third game of the series, but Oakland will likely need another spot starter for Thursday’s finale against Shohei Ohtani.

Shea Langeliers takes Jacob deGrom deep.

What an outstanding catch by Tony Kemp.

Mark Kotsay on Kyle Muller’s performance Sunday.

Muller wasn’t great Sunday, but it was an improvement over his last two outings.

