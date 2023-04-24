 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics acquire Sam Long from Giants for cash considerations

A corresponding roster move has not yet been announced.

By Kris Willis
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants

The Oakland Athletics announced Sunday that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Sam Long from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations. Long had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

Long began the season at Triple A where he struggled allowing 11 runs in 10 innings. He appeared in 28 games, including six starts, for the Giants in 2022 where he posted a 3.61 ERA albeit with a 5.07 FIP. Long has appeared in 40 games during his MLB career and has a 4.55 ERA and a 4.66 FIP in 83 career innings.

The A’s currently have a full 40-man roster and have not yet announced a corresponding move. So they will either need to designate someone for assignment or transfer one of their currently injured players to the 60-day injured list in order to open up a spot for Long.

