Athletics vs. Rangers game thread

The Oakland Athletics will be looking to bounce back from an embarrassing loss when they wrap up a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The A’s scored a comeback 5-4 win in the opener Friday, but came crashing back to earth Saturday in an 18-3 loss. Kyle Muller will get the start for Oakland Sunday while the Rangers will go with righty Jacob deGrom.

Ryan Noda returns to the lineup Sunday and will hit second and play first base. He will be followed by Jesus Aguilar who will start at DH. Jace Peterson will hit clean up and bat fourth while Shea Langeliers returns to the lineup and will bat eighth.

Peterson and Aguilar are the only two players in the lineup with any extensive history against deGrom. Peterson is 6-for-24 with two doubles and a homer in his career. Aguilar is 4-for-15 with a double, a homer and four strikeouts.

Today's lineup vs. Texas - April 23, 2023 at Globe Life Field pic.twitter.com/vlOs6hbBAx — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 23, 2023

For the Rangers, Ezequiel Duran gets a start at shortstop and will hit seventh. Bubba Thompson is in left field and will occupy the ninth spot in the order.

Rangers starting lineup for April 23 vs. Oakland. pic.twitter.com/koVCDLewKu — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 23, 2023

how to watch