A’s vs. Rangers game thread

Here we go everyone. Oakland is preparing to take the field and hoping to secure the series win and their first winning streak.
Here’s the lineup the A’s will be trotting out:
How we're lining up tonight ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/lo7QwY5U6H— Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 22, 2023
And here’s the Texas Rangers lineup that Fujinami will be seeing today:
4/22 Texas Rangers Lineup:— Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) April 22, 2023
Let’s go A’s!
