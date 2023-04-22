Athletics looking for first win streak of 2023

After last night’s exciting late-inning win, the Athletics will aim to make it two in a row and get their first back-to-back wins of the season against the Texas Rangers.

As always on Saturdays, it’ll be Shintaro Fujinami taking the ball for the club. He’s coming off easily his best (and longest) start of the season when he fired six innings against the Mets last week. Fuji will be hoping to keep up the momentum today against what should be an easier task in the Rangers. And he’ll also be trying to get a win for the starting rotation, something that has yet to occur here in 2023.

The bats did just enough last night and the highlight was easily young prospect Jordan Diaz’s late inning go-ahead home run. It would be nice to not wait until that late today to take the lead but beggars can’t be choosers.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, April 22, 4:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2