Athletics vs. Rangers game thread

The Oakland Athletics return to action Friday when they will begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while Texas will go with right-hander Jon Gray.

Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Noda are back at the top of the order for the A’s Friday. Brent Rooker returns to the lineup as the DH and will hit third.

Today's lineup vs. Texas - April 21, 2023 at Globe Life Field pic.twitter.com/lH8rTLRBHi — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 21, 2023

For the Rangers, Marcus Semien will lead off and play second base. He will be followed by Robbie Grossman, Nathaniel Lowe and Adonis Garcia.