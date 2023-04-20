Elephant Rumblings: Sadly, A’s to Vegas seems done

Unfortunate news for me and all of you.

Last night the A’s sadly announced an agreement with Las Vegas on a new ballpark site:

Have fun with John Fisher, Las Vegas. https://t.co/rYDo6YTfHC — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) April 20, 2023

This is shocking to all Oakland baseball fans. We didn’t want to believe this could happen, but at least this roller coaster of emotions is finally done. Oakland mayor Sheng Thao’s statement came as the seeming final nail in the coffin:

BREAKING:



"Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said the city is ending negotiations with the A's on building a waterfront stadium after the team entered into a purchasing agreement for a potential stadium site in Las Vegas."



By @SarRavani and @matthewkawahara https://t.co/46x779PKjw — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) April 20, 2023

This will bring to an end the A’s storied history in Oakland. Four championships, six World Series appearances, multiple MVPs, Cy Youngs… and countless memories for all of us.

The departure comes at a cost for Oakland baseball fans as the team is leaving for Las Vegas and abandoning the city it’s called home since 1968. It is truly devastating.

While shovels aren’t yet in the ground in Vegas, it appears that ownership is digging up the team they claimed that they wanted to remain “Rooted in Oakland”. It seems like the decision has been officially made and the team is on its way out. Ownership always said they would spend on the team if they got a new stadium. Well we will finally see if John Fisher spends on the team once he finally has his precious stadium.

Well said:

Feel bad for Oakland A's fans, they have endured way too much, 55 years of history in Bay area, just poof, it is always ends up this way because capitalists want more free public money https://t.co/Xa3CdtaVK1 pic.twitter.com/HAU3Il2TlZ — Adam McGinnis (@adammcginnis) April 20, 2023

All of us feel the same way, Casey…

I grew up going to the Oakland Coliseum. My kids have grown up going to the Oakland Coliseum. And it wrecks me to think of all the A’s fans out there who would no longer be able to carry on those family traditions. pic.twitter.com/BZ5bjiHVUt — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 20, 2023

Oh what could have been:

Late NBA commissioner David Stern helped the @SacramentoKings stay over departing to Seattle and found new owner Vivek Ranadive. Joe Lacob and others had interest in buying A’s and keeping them in Oakland. @MLB blocked the A’s from San Jose move and encouraged the Las Vegas move. https://t.co/njMRcwGK5H — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 20, 2023

Yea…

pic.twitter.com/QWLWaIdRh5 — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) April 20, 2023

To have been a fly on the wall for that:

Hearing John Fisher called Mayor Thao to give her the news. That must have been an interesting convo. — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 20, 2023

How we all feel right now: