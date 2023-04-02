A’s vs. Angels game thread

It’s the third and final game of the season-opening series for the A’s. The squad will be hoping for a big bounce back after yesterday’s embarrassing loss.

Waldichuk is on the mound today, and he’ll be backed up by this lineup, which happens to be the same as yesterdays:

A’s lineup vs. Angels: Ruiz CF, Díaz 3B, Brown LF, Aguilar 1B, Rooker DH, Laureano RF, Langeliers C, Kemp 2B, Allen SS; Waldichuk P pic.twitter.com/R9DzxCuhLg — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 2, 2023

As for Tyler Anderson and the Angels: