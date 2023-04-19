Cubs vs. Athletics game thread

Mason Miller will make his major league debut for the Oakland Athletics as they look to avoid a sweep against the Chicago Cubs. Miller was promoted to the active roster on Wednesday along with infielder Jordan Diaz who is also in the lineup at second base and batting eighth. Brent Rooker is out of the lineup after exiting Tuesday’s game with a hamstring issue. Tyler Wade and Conner Capel will flank Esteury Ruiz in the outfield.

Today’s lineup vs. Chicago-NL at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/wsqKhuqQ0w — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 19, 2023

For the Cubs, Nico Hoerner will lead off and play second base and will be followed by shortstop Dansby Swanson. Cody Bellinger will play center field and hit clean up. Seiya Suzuki is out of the lineup for Wednesday’s finale.