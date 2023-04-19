A’s trade Cal Stevenson to Giants for cash considerations

The Oakland Athletics announced Wednesday that they have traded outfielder Cal Stevenson to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations. Stevenson was designated for assignment by the A’s on April 14.

Oakland originally acquired Stevenson from the Tampa Bay Rays along with Christian Fernandez on July 9 of last season in exchange for Christian Bethancourt. He appeared in 23 games after the trade, but hit just .167/.261/.217 with a 47 wRC+. Stevenson started the season at Triple A Las Vegas where he was 8-for-23 with two doubles and seven runs scored in seven games.

Stevenson was designated for assignment to make room for Tyler Wade on the 40-man roster. The A’s have an abundance of outfield depth and that clearly worked against Stevenson at this juncture.