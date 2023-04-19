A’s look to avoid sweep against Cubs

The Oakland Athletics are back in action Wednesday afternoon where they will wrap up a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. The A’s dropped their sixth straight game Tuesday in which they managed just two hits, spoiling a good outing from Ken Waldichuk. At 3-15, Oakland has the worst record in the majors and have been outscored by 76 runs.

The A’s have not yet announced their starter for Wednesday’s game. There is speculation that it could be right-handed prospect Mason Miller who was reported to be on his way to Oakland. Mark Kotsay confirmed after Tuesday’s game that infielder Jordan Diaz would be called up to the active roster on Wednesday. Oakland already made one transaction today, trading outfielder Cal Stevenson to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations.

Left-hander Justin Steele will make his fourth start for the Cubs in the finale Wednesday and is looking to build off of a strong start to the season. Steele allowed three hits, two runs and struck out eight over seven innings in his last start against the Dodgers. He has allowed a total of three earned runs over 19 innings through his first three starts.

Esteury Ruiz went hitless in Tuesday’s loss, snapping his eight-game hitting streak. Ryan Noda accounted for one of the A’s two hits in Tuesday’s game. He is 6-for-22 with seven walks and eight strikeouts over his last eight games.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, April 19, 12:37 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2