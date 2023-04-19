A’s select contract of Mason Miller, recall Jordan Diaz

The Oakland Athletics have made it official by announcing Wednesday that they have selected the contract of right-hander Mason Miller and recalled infielder Jordan Diaz. To make room on the active roster, Trevor May was placed on the 15-day injured list with anxiety issues and Ramon Laureano was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left groin. Dany Jimenez was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.

Miller was the A’s third round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft and is currently ranked as their No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Injuries limited him to just six appearances in 2022, but ended the season with a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League where he showed off a triple digit fastball while striking out 20 in 16 2/3 innings. Miller made his Triple A debut last week by striking out 11 over five hitless innings. Miller will start Wednesday’s game against the Cubs.

Diaz made his major league debut in 2022 appearing in 15 games while hitting .265/.294/.327 with an 82 wRC+. MLB Pipeline has him ranked as Oakland’s No. 4 prospect. He’s appeared in 12 games at Las Vegas where he was hitting .273/.319/.455 with a 78 wRC+.

May has struggled so far this season allowing eight earned runs in just six innings across eight appearances.

“I commend Trevor for speaking up about his mental health, and for taking action to address it,” said A’s general manager David Forst. “The whole A’s organization supports him fully and we are committed to giving Trevor whatever time he needs to be ready to return to playing, as well as continued resources to help all our players tackle the physical and mental challenges they face daily.”

Laureano has been out of the lineup since Sunday and his injured list assignment is retroactive to April 17.