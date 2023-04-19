Elephant Rumblings: Paul Blackburn return could be delayed

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Paul Blackburn may not return to the rotation as soon as previously hoped. Matt Kawahara tweeted yesterday that the A’s 29-year-old starter developed another blister after his rehab start on Sunday, putting his next appearance in question and presumably potentially delaying Blackburn’s return to the A’s beleaguered rotation.

Paul Blackburn, who pitched at Triple-A yesterday, has a blister on his middle finger that could put his next rehab start in question, Mark Kotsay said. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 17, 2023

Blackburn hasn’t pitched in MLB since August 4 of last season. He was the A’s lone All-Star delegate in 2022, but struggled after the break before being shut down for the remainder of the season due to a torn tendon sheath.

Paul appeared to be ready to go for the 2023 season and may well have been the A’s Opening Day starter, but wound up on the injured list to start the season instead due to a fingernail avulsion on his right middle finger.

Hopefully, this latest setback will be minor and Blackburn will be back to shore up the rotation as soon as possible. Meanwhile, it seems fair to wonder if this development factored into the decision to hastily call Mason Miller up to the big leagues after just one start in Triple-A.

Miller is being brought up as a permanent member of the rotation and starting against the Cubs tomorrow, per David Forst:

David Forst says Mason Miller will start tomorrow against the Cubs and is expected to remain in the A’s starting rotation going forward. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 18, 2023

Simultaneously, James Kaprielian was bumped from his scheduled start by Miller and pitched out of the bullpen last night:

James Kaprielian will be in the A’s bullpen tonight. Kotsay said the club is still discussing the rotation configuration with Mason Miller now in the mix. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 18, 2023

Take care of that pitching hand, Paulie B! Even if Miller deals filth right out the gate as we are all hoping, there will be other holes in the rotation to plug.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Mason on Mason.

Mason Miller: “I’d like to think I thought I was good enough to get here sooner than everybody expected. But I think even I’m a little surprised by how fast it was. But I’m going to go take the opportunity and run with it.” — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 18, 2023

Absolutely—otherwise, we’d have lost by 14 last night.

The adjustments Ken Waldichuk has made the last two starts are encouraging — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) April 19, 2023

Yeah, but hitter’s park—right?

A's RHP Drew Rucinski allowed 7 runs, 5 earned, on 4 hits, 3 walks & 1 HBP with 2 Ks in 2 2/3 IP in his second rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas today. 62 pitches, 35 for strikes. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 19, 2023

Now let’s catch up with Numero Uno.

Another bomb hit today by No. 1 prospect Tyler Soderstrom, or as A’s assistant GM Billy Owens has nicknamed him, “La Verdad” (The Truth) pic.twitter.com/KzxvmAJH4C — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 19, 2023

Big fan of the pitch clock, but I don’t know if it needs to get any easier to steal bases.