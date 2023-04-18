A’s to promote Jordan Diaz, per report

The roster moves continue. The A’s are planning to promote infielder Jordan Diaz tomorrow, per report:

A’s are calling up No. 4 prospect Jordan Diaz, per source. He’s expected to join the club tomorrow. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 19, 2023

Just hours after calling up their #3 prospect the A’s are bringing up #4 in Diaz. We don’t know what corresponding roster move is coming yet but outfielder Ramon Laureano is dealing with a right hamstring problem and could be a candidate for an IL stint.

This won’t be Diaz’ major league debut. The 22-year-old made it into 15 games late last year for the club and slashed .265/.294/.327 in 51 plate appearances. Not the best showing but not terrible either. This year he began the season down at Vegas and has hit .273/.319/.455 with a home run in 11 games.

Where he fits into the team currently has yet to be determined. He played almost exclusively at second base in his brief cup of coffee last year and has played 7 games there in Vegas this season (with 2 games started at third). He could play second base as the right-handed side of a platoon or he could bounce between second and third. We should be finding out soon.

And so the youth movement continues to pick up steam. With Miller and Diaz now up, everyone will be expecting (hoping?) for fellow youngsters Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof to get the call sometime soon. It might take a little longer for those two though; Soderstrom’s two positions, catcher and first base, are currently occupied by Shea Langeliers and Ryan Noda, both of whom have had a solid start to the year. And Gelof dealt with a shoulder injury at the beginning of the year and only just returned to game action.

With the A’s struggling out of the gate this year they might as well start getting longer looks at the players the team hopes make up the next A’s playoff team. Welcome back, Jordan! We hope you’re one of those players.